By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan has criticised the lengthy pre-trial detention of
hundreds of military officers, suggesting it was sapping army
morale just as Ankara vows to keep up pressure on Kurdish
militants.
During his 10 years in power, Erdogan, whose party has
moderate Islamist roots, has brought to heel the once
all-powerful armed forces, which see themselves as guardians of
secularism and regularly intervened in politics and carried out
coups in previous decades.
Hundreds of serving and retired officers, including 20
percent of military generals, have been jailed pending trial
since 2005 on conspiracy charges and plotting to overthrow the
government.
But as initial public support for the investigations
dwindles, with critics and even sympathisers saying cases have
spiralled out of control, Erdogan has distanced himself from the
trials.
"There are now close to 400 retired and serving officers
inside. The most serious are accused of forming organisations or
belonging to one. If the provisions for these are certain, then
finish the job," Erdogan said late on Friday.
"But if there isn't certainty, then the hundreds of officers
should be treated accordingly. This disrupts the entire morale
of the Turkish armed forces. How can these people then fight
terror?" he said in an interview with Turkish television.
While Erdogan has received praise for bringing the military
under civilian control, the years defendants are spending in
prison without conviction has raised fears the trials are a
political witch hunt aimed at silencing opposition.
The first large-scale convictions came last September after
a 21-month trial when more than 300 officers were handed prison
sentences for plotting to topple Erdogan's government almost a
decade ago. Hundreds more are still in jail awaiting trial.
Around 100 journalists are also in prison, as well as
thousands of activists, lawyers, politicians and others. Most
are accused of plotting against the government or supporting
outlawed Kurdish militants.
Parliament voted to abolish the special courts used in coup
conspiracy cases last July after Erdogan criticised prosecutors
for acting as if they were "a different power within the state".
But the end of the special courts, established by Erdogan's
government in 2005, will not affect existing prosecutions of the
hundreds of military officers already in jail.
MILITANTS
Erdogan's latest comments also come after one of the most
violent summers in three decades, with security forces locked in
almost daily battles with militants from the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) and at a time of heightened tension with Syria.
Turkey has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
fiercest critics and has seen violence from the war in its
southern neighbour spill into its own territory. While Ankara
does not want to get sucked further into the conflict, it has
threatened cross-border military action if needed.
Turkey's conscript army is the second largest in NATO.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and the European Union, took up arms in 1984 and more
than 40,000 people, mostly Kurds, have been killed since then.
The state-run Anatolian news agency reported on Saturday the
military killed more than 1,500 "terrorists" inside and outside
Turkey last year, citing the country's general staff. Turkish
warplanes regularly launch air strikes on PKK targets in
northern Iraq, where the guerrillas have bases.
Reuters could not independently verify the militant death
tolls and Turkey's military rarely talks to the media.
Security forces, including army and police, have taken heavy
casualties over the past year with PKK militants stepping up
attacks on convoys and outposts.
Hopes of an end to the conflict grew, however, after the
government acknowledged state intelligence officials were
talking to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.
While backing moves toward peace, Erdogan has vowed military
operations will continue until the PKK disarms, a stance Kurdish
politicians say undermines efforts to build trust.
