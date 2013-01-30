* Hundreds of officers jailed in recent years
* Commander dubs conspiracy trials "shameful"
* PM has moved to distance himself from trials
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Jan 30 Turkey's number-two naval
commander said he had resigned in protest over the "shameful"
jailing of hundreds of colleagues on coup plot charges, fearing
he would be the next victim.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government has detained
several hundred serving and retired officers over the past few
years, including as much as one fifth of Turkey's top military
chiefs, on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government.
During his 10 years in power, Erdogan has brought to heel
the once-supreme armed forces, which regularly interfered in
politics and has carried out a string of coups in past decades.
More than 300 past and present officers were handed lengthy
prison sentences in September after a 21-month trial on charges
of plotting to topple Erdogan's government almost a decade ago.
Hundreds more officers are still on trial in various
conspiracy cases and around 37, almost 10 percent, of the 348
generals and admirals in the Turkish armed forces are in prison,
according to media reports.
"In the past few years my friends under arms, some of whom I
know very closely and about whose patriotism I have never felt
the slightest doubt, have been found guilty through verdicts
handed down by courts in the name of the nation," said Admiral
Nusret Guner, who was operational commander of the navy.
"These continuing trials, investigations and prosecutions of
them ... some of whom are detained and some not, have become the
biggest lesson of my life," Guner said in a farewell speech to
his colleagues on Tuesday.
In his speech, excerpts of which appeared on Wednesday in
the daily newspaper Vatan, Guner said he had first tried to
resign on Sept. 28 last year, a week after the convictions, but
had agreed to remain until January when he was legally allowed
to retire.
Guner was expected to have taken over the top naval role
this August when the current admiral steps down.
"When I presented my resignation to my commander, I urged
for it to be accepted immediately, or else the chances of my
request being heard about would increase with every passing
day," Guner said.
"And as a result a series of plots involving me could be
constructed," he said.
In a statement on Monday, the military general staff
announced it had accepted the retirement of Guner, but did not
give a reason for the decision.
POLITICAL WITCH HUNT
Erdogan, whose ruling party has moderate Islamist roots, has
received praise at home and abroad for bringing the military,
which sees itself as the guardian of secularism, under civilian
control.
However, the years that defendants spend in prison without
conviction have raised fears that the conspiracy trials are a
political witch hunt aimed at silencing opposition.
Around 100 journalists are also in jail, as well as
thousands of activists, lawyers, politicians and others. Most
are accused of plotting against the government or supporting
outlawed Kurdish militants.
As public support for the investigations dwindles, Erdogan
has moved to distance himself. On Friday he criticised the
lengthy pre-trial detentions, suggesting they were sapping the
army's morale and affecting its ability to fight a Kurdish
insurgency.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Rosalind Russell)