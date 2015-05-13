ISTANBUL May 13 Turkish Defence Minister Ismet
Yilmaz said on Wednesday that a military prosecutor has opened
an investigation into allegations a U.S.-based Islamic preacher
has sympathisers in the armed forces, the state-run Anadolu news
agency reported.
It is the latest move against followers of Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen, whose followers have been pushed out of key
posts in the judiciary and police force, amid a long-running
fued with President Tayyip Erdogan, once Gulen's close ally.
Yilmaz also said that 73 officers, whose convictions for
plotting Erdogan's overthrow were overturned, had returned to
their posts in the Turkish Armed Forces, Anadolu said on its
website.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)