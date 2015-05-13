(Adds background)
ISTANBUL May 13 A Turkish military prosecutor
has opened an investigation into allegations that a U.S.-based
Islamic preacher has sympathisers within the armed forces,
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz told the state-run Anadolu news
agency on Wednesday.
It is the latest move against a religious movement headed by
cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers have been pushed out of
key posts in the judiciary and police force amid a long-running
feud with President Tayyip Erdogan, once Gulen's close ally.
Erdogan accuses Gulen's Hizmet (Service) movement of seeking
to establish a "parallel state" and of orchestrating a
corruption investigation that targeted the Turkish leader and
his inner circle in late 2013 in a coup attempt.
"We have gotten tip-offs about more than 1,000 people (in
the armed forces). In connection with this, both an
administrative investigation and an investigation by the General
Staff's military prosecutor have begun," Yilmaz was quoted as
saying by Anadolu on its website.
Yilmaz did not say from where the tip-offs had originated.
Belonging to Hizmet is not a crime in Turkey, but
journalists at affiliated newspapers and televisions stations
have been detained and accused of "terrorism".
Police officers, prosecutors and judges, believed to be
Gulen's followers, have been re-assigned or fired since the
corruption case against Erdogan, family members and cabinet
ministers emerged. Those charges have all been dismissed.
Hizmet runs a network of schools in Turkey and across the
world. Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania,
has previously denied the government's charges.
OFFICERS RETURN TO WORK
Yilmaz also announced that 73 military officers, whose
convictions of plotting Erdogan's overthrow were overturned, had
returned to their posts.
Those trials, beginning in 2007, were key in reducing the
political influence of the army, which once wielded considerable
power over elected officials.
The military, which long considered itself the guardian of
Turkey's secular constitution, forced out the first Islamist-led
government in 1997, having staged three outright coups in the
second half of the 20th century.
No one was immediately available at the military General
Staff to comment. A spokeswoman at the Defence Ministry said it
had no statement on Yilmaz's comments.
