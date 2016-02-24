UK government in dark over who behind cyber attack
LONDON The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish military attack helicopters struck a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing nine militants, security sources said.
They said the Cobra helicopters launched the attack around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) as the PKK group travelled through a mountainous area towards the Idil district of Sirnak province, near the Syrian border.
Parts of Idil were placed under round-the-clock curfew last week as part of security operations against the militants.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Saturday is set to deliver the commencement address - his first as president - to Liberty University, the nation's largest Christian college, where he is expected to find to a friendly audience after a week of turmoil in Washington.