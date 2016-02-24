DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish military attack helicopters struck a group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing nine militants, security sources said.

They said the Cobra helicopters launched the attack around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) as the PKK group travelled through a mountainous area towards the Idil district of Sirnak province, near the Syrian border.

Parts of Idil were placed under round-the-clock curfew last week as part of security operations against the militants.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)