* Trial has lasted two years
* Prosecutors want 15-20 year jail sentences
* Alleged plot included bombing Istanbul mosques
By Ece Toksabay
SILIVRI, Turkey, Sept 20 Judges were set to hand
down a verdict on Friday in the trial of hundreds of Turkish
military officers accused of plotting to overthrow the
government, a case which has underlined civilian dominance over
Turkey's once all-powerful army.
Defendants made their final pleas on Thursday in the
two-year "Sledgehammer" trial, which revolves around a 2003
military seminar that prosecutors say was part of a plot to
overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
The judges went into recess to consider their verdict but
said they would have to reconvene on Friday.
"We weren't able to reach a verdict despite a meeting that
lasted for more than seven hours due to the high number of
defendants," said Omer Diken, the head of a three-judge panel
hearing the case.
"We will continue tomorrow ... when we will announce the
verdict," he said.
The conspiracy is alleged to have included plans to bomb
historic mosques in Istanbul and trigger conflict with Greece to
pave the way for an army takeover.
Prosecutors have demanded 15-20 year jail sentences for the
365 defendants, 364 of them serving and retired officers.
The Turkish army has traditionally played a dominant role in
politics, staging three coups between 1960 and 1980 and pushing
the country's first Islamist-led government from office in 1997.
Its authority has been reined in sharply since Erdogan first
came to power nearly a decade ago and the trial has been seen as
a show of strength by a government that has emerged from its
shadow.
All but a few of the defence lawyers were absent from the
final hearing in protest at the judges' decision to reject
demands for further investigation into the authenticity of
documents key to the prosecution's case.
"As the trials so far have not been fair and lawful, the
verdict can only be political," said Bilgin Balanli, a four-star
general who was among the defendants to make a final plea on
Thursday.
"This verdict will not be made about us, it will be made
against the Turkish armed forces," he told the court.
Families and supporters of the defendants chanted slogans
and sang the national anthem outside the courtroom, some 100 km
(62 miles) northwest of Istanbul.