SILIVRI, Turkey, Sept 21 A Turkish court on Friday sentenced three former generals to life in prison, the first sentences in the two-year trial of 364 officers accused of plotting to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.

The court said the three would only serve 20-year prison sentences because they were unsuccessful in their bid to topple the government. It acquitted 34 officers in the case, which has underlined civilian dominance over the once all-powerful military in Turkey.