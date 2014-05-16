(Adds details, quotes)
SOMA, Turkey May 16 Turkish police fired water
cannon and tear gas on Friday to disperse a crowd of several
thousand protesters in the town of Soma, where close to 300
people died in the country's worst ever mining disaster this
week, a Reuters witness said.
People scattered into side streets as the police intervened
on a commercial street lined with shops and banks, as well as
the offices of the local government and labour union.
Anger has swept Turkey as the extent of the disaster became
clear, with protests partly directed at mine owners accused of
prioritising profit over safety, and partly at Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too cosy with industry
tycoons and too lax in enforcing regulations.
"No coal can warm the children of fathers who died in the
mine," read one hand-written sign among the crowd, which had
been trying to march towards a statue honouring miners in the
centre of the town when the route was blocked by the police.
Fire sent carbon monoxide coursing through the coal mine
within minutes on Tuesday but the exact cause of the disaster
remains unclear, the mine operator said on Friday.
Most of the 787 workers inside had oxygen masks but smoke
and gas spread so quickly that many were unable to escape, with
284 confirmed dead and 18 believed still to be trapped.
