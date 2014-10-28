ISTANBUL Oct 28 At least 20 workers were trapped on Tuesday after a coal mine in southern Turkey collapsed, local media reported.

Rescue teams and medics were sent to the mine in the town of Ermenek, about 110 km (70 miles) north of Turkey's Mediterranean coastline.

Turkey is no stranger to mining disasters and the country has one of the world's worst industrial accident records. Its worst ever mining disaster took place less than six months ago in the western town of Soma, where 301 workers were killed.

Initial media reports said the collapse occurred after water that had built up inside the mine coursed into areas where the workers had been located. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)