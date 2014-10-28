(Adds details, quotes)
ISTANBUL Oct 28 Hopes were fading on Tuesday
that 18 miners who were trapped in a flooded coal mine in
southern Turkey would be rescued.
Rescue teams, including divers, continued their work at the
mine outside of the town of Ermenek in Karaman province, about
110 km (70 miles) north of Turkey's Mediterranean coastline.
It was the second major industrial accident at a Turkish
mine in six months. Turkey's deadliest disaster occurred in May
in the western town of Soma, where 301 miners were killed,
sparking a national outcry over the country's shoddy worker
safety record. Hundreds of labourers die every year.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters in comments
broadcast live that the level of the water that had flooded the
mine had now surpassed the area were the miners were situated.
"Water is rising one metre every two hours ... Time is
working against us," said Yildiz, adding 34 people were working
below ground at the time of the flood.
The source of the water was unclear and could be from
collected rainwater or another deposit, Yildiz said.
Turkish media reported huge volumes of water had rushed into
mine shafts. Hundreds of rescue workers were working to pump the
water out but it continued to flow into the mine.
The flood occurred around 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) when
workers were eating their lunch and the trapped miners were
about 350 meters below ground, Kerim Pinarli, one of 16 miners
who was able to escape, told NTV news channel.
"We smelled gas and heard our friends below shout, 'There's
gas, don't come!' We escaped by seconds," Pinarli said.
Family members of trapped miners lit fires to keep warm
while keeping vigil outside of the mine's entrance, NTV said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk)