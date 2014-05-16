SOMA, Turkey May 16 The operator of the Turkish
mine in which 284 people died said on Friday a fire had not been
linked to an electricity sub-station as some reports initially
suggested, but that a build-up of heat had caused a partial
collapse.
"It was an unbelievable accident in a place where there have
been very few accidents in 30 years," said Soma Holding Chairman
Alp Gurkan. "A mine with top level miners, accepted as being the
most trustworthy and organised."
