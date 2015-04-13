AKHISAR, Turkey, April 13 Hundreds of protesters
marched in western Turkey on Monday, demanding harsh sentences
for mining company executives at the start of their trial over
the deaths of 301 miners, the country's worst industrial
accident.
The underground fire last May sent deadly carbon monoxide
coursing through the mine in the town of Soma.
Forty-five people, including the company chairman and mine
managers, are being tried on charges ranging from "killing with
probable intent" to "criminally negligent manslaughter".
"Not an accident but murder," read one banner carried by
protesters near the court in the western town of Akhisar, about
40 km (25 miles) from Soma.
Family members wore mining helmets, painted black and
carrying the names of deceased mine workers. Many women
collapsed in tears, touching the names listed on another banner.
Some protesters entered the courthouse.
Eight defendants are held in pre-trial detention. But some
in the crowd were enraged by the authorities' decision not to
bring the defendants to the hearing.
"You killed our beloved lambs and now you're protecting the
killers," shouted one family member.
The disaster triggered mass demonstrations with some
opposition lawmakers, union representatives and miners' families
saying the government was too close to industry bosses and
insensitive in its response to the tragedy.
The latest protests come months ahead of parliamentary
elections.
