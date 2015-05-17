ISTANBUL May 17 Two Turkish miners were killed and three others hospitalised on Sunday after they were poisoned by gas at a chromite mine in the country's southwest, media reports and local officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the poisoning occurred or what gas it was.

The incident happened near the town of Yesilova in the southwestern province of Burdur, according to a tweet posted on the governor's office official account.

No further details were available.

Deadly accidents are common at Turkey's poorly regulated mines. The country's deadliest industrial disaster occurred in May 2014 in the western town of Soma, where most of the 301 miners who were killed died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The event sparked a national outcry over Turkey's shoddy worker safety record. Hundreds of labourers die every year. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dominic Evans)