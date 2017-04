ISTANBUL May 14 The death toll in a mine explosion in western Turkey jumped to 157, a provincial mayor told CNN Turk news channel on Tuesday, citing health officials at the entrance of the mine.

Cengiz Ergun, mayor of Manisa, said nearly 600 workers were trapped at the time of the explosion. Ergun's figures are yet to be confirmed by Turkey's disaster response unit (AFAD) which had put the death toll at 17 earlier.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese)