* More than 280 confirmed dead, toll set to rise
* Protests in several cities as unions call for action
* PM Erdogan's reaction sparks further anger
* Mining community holds mass burials
(Adds comment from Erdogan aide, updates toll)
By Ece Toksabay
SOMA, Turkey, May 15 Loudspeakers broadcast the
names of the dead as rows of graves were filled in this
close-knit Turkish mining town on Thursday, while thousands
protested in major cities as grief turned to anger following the
country's deadliest industrial disaster.
Rescuers were still trying to reach parts of the coal mine
in Soma, 480 km (300 miles) southwest of Istanbul, more than 48
hours after fire knocked out power and shut down the ventilation
shafts and elevators, trapping hundreds underground.
At least 283 people have been confirmed dead, mostly from
carbon monoxide poisoning, and hopes are fading of pulling out
any more alive of the 100 or so still thought to be inside.
Anger has swept a country that experienced a decade of rapid
economic growth under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
Islamist-rooted government but still suffers from one of the
world's worst records of workplace safety.
Furious residents heckled Erdogan on Wednesday as he toured
the town, angry at what they see as the government's cosiness
with mining tycoons, its failure to ensure safety and a lack of
information on the rescue effort.
Access to the mine entrance was blocked by paramilitary
police roadblocks several kilometres away for a visit by
President Abdullah Gul on Thursday. Officers searched cars.
"We came here to share the grief and wait for our friends to
come out but we were not allowed. Is the president's pain
greater than ours?" asked Emre, an 18-year-old trying to get to
the mine who said friends from his village were still trapped.
Erdogan, who announced three days of national mourning from
Tuesday, expressed regret for the disaster but said such
accidents were not uncommon, and turned defensive when asked if
sufficient precautions had been in place.
Newspaper Radikal published an amateur video clip on its
website appearing to show Erdogan saying "Come here and jeer at
me!" as he walked through a hostile crowd in the town.
A picture doing the rounds on social media of one of his
deputy personal assistants, Yusuf Yerkel, kicking a protester as
he was wrestled to the ground by armed special forces officers
did little to help the prime minister's image.
Colleagues in Erdogan's office defended Yerkel, saying the
protester had travelled to Soma deliberately to cause trouble.
London's prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies
(SOAS), where Yerkel once studied, issued a statement saying it
had no association with him after being besieged with enquiries.
"I am sad I was not able to maintain my composure despite
all the provocations, the insults and attacks to which I was
exposed on that day," Yerkel later said in a statement.
OUT OF TOUCH
Erdogan, who is expected to stand in a presidential election
in August, has weathered mass protests and a corruption scandal
over the past year, yet his AK Party dominated local polls in
March despite the political turbulence.
But his handling of a disaster hitting the sort of working
class, conservative community which makes up the core of his
supporter base is further evidence, his opponents say, that he
is a leader increasingly out of touch.
Gul, a co-founder of Erdogan's party but known for a less
abrasive style, struck a more conciliatory tone, saying Turkey
needed to review regulations to bring them in line with other
countries.
"The pain of every single person is the pain of all of us,"
Gul said. "Such suffering should not be happening. Just like the
advanced countries which no longer go through this, we have to
re-evaluate our rules and take all the necessary measures."
Four of Turkey's labour unions called for a national one-day
strike, furious at what they see as a sharp deterioration in
working conditions since formerly state-run mines including the
one in Soma were leased to private firms.
Several thousand people demonstrated peacefully in Istanbul,
holding banners with slogans including: "It is not an accident,
it is not fate, it is murder" and "Our hearts are burning in
Soma". Some staged a sit-down protest in front of police lines.
Police fired water cannon to break up a demonstration in
Izmir, the nearest large city to Soma, and there were reports of
protests in the southern cities of Mersin and Antalya.
Around a thousand people from various trade unions gathered
in Ankara to march on the Labour Ministry, some wearing miners'
helmets and waving banners showing the image of Che Guevara.
"The fires of Soma will burn AKP," and "AKP murderers" they
chanted, as police looked on.
BACK-TO-BACK FUNERALS
Thousands gathered after noon prayers for the funerals of
more than 40 of the mine workers at Soma's main cemetery, where
more than a hundred tightly packed graves have been newly dug.
Much of the population around the town either works in or has
relatives employed by the mining industry.
Loudspeakers on street corners used by the local government
to announce news, left from the days when Internet connections
and mobile phones were rare, broadcast the names of the dead and
announced funeral times.
The graveyard was so crowded with back-to-back burials that
the imam repeatedly had to ask families to pay their final
respects quickly to make room for other mourners.
No government officials were in attendance.
"They say they are deeply sorrowed, their hearts are burnt,
devastated. Where are they now?" said Emine, a woman in her 50s
attending her nephew's funeral.
"Look at all these poor people whose sweethearts died
digging money for others. They are alone here."
The rescue operation was hampered overnight as the fire
inside the mine continued, making it extremely hazardous for
crews to retrieve bodies. Ventilation systems which pump fresh
air into the mine were relocated to allow teams back inside.
The fire broke out during a shift change, leading to
uncertainty over the exact number of miners trapped. Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz initially said 787 workers had been in the
mine. Erdogan said on Wednesday around 120 were still thought to
be trapped.
Turkey's safety record in coal mining has been poor for
decades, with its previous worst accident in 1992, when a gas
blast killed 263 workers in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.
The operator of the Soma mine, Soma Komur Isletmeleri, said
some 450 miners had been rescued and that the deaths were caused
by carbon monoxide. It said the cause of the fire was unclear.
Initial reports suggested an electrical fault, but Mehmet
Torun, a former head of the Chamber of Mining Engineers who was
at the scene, said a disused coal seam had heated up, expelling
carbon monoxide through the mine's tunnels and galleries.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler in
Istanbul, Jonny Hogg in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Giles Elgood and Peter Graff)