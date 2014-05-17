SOMA, Turkey May 17 A fire broke out on
Saturday in part of a mine where nearly 300 miners were killed
in Turkey's worst ever industrial disaster, hindering efforts to
find up to three remaining workers believed to be still
underground, the country's energy minister said.
Taner Yildiz told reporters the bodies of 15 miners were
retrieved overnight, bringing the death to 299, and as many as
three workers were still in the mine. They were unlikey to be
alive, four days after an initial fire sent deadly carbon
monoxide coursing through the mine.
