DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Nov 18 Rescue teams sought
to free 13 workers trapped in a copper mine in southeast Turkey
on Friday after it was hit by a landslide which killed at least
three people, the local governor's office said.
It said the landslide occurred in the Sirvan district of
Siirt province during work at the privately-owned mine. The dead
body of one worker had been retrieved and two more bodies have
been located, it added.
The landslide was believed to have been caused by heavy rain
but an investigation was continuing while rescue teams from
across the region took part in the operation, the statement
said.
Media reports on Thursday evening said at least four people
had died in what they described as a mine collapse.
Workplace accidents are not rare in Turkey. Its rapid growth
over the past decade has seen a construction boom and a scramble
to meet soaring energy and commodities demand, with worker
safety standards often failing to keep pace.
Its safety record in mining, particularly coal, has been
poor for decades, with its worst accident in May 2014 when an
explosion killed 301 workers in the western town of Soma.
(Writing by Daren Butler)