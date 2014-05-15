ISTANBUL May 15 Turkey's four worker unions
have called for a nationwide, one-day strike on Thursday in
protest against the nation's worst industrial disaster that
killed at least 282 people in a coal mine in western Turkey.
Unions are furious over what they say are poor safety
standards since the formerly state-run facilities were leased to
private companies.
"Hundreds of our worker brothers in Soma have been left to
die from the very start by being forced to work in brutal
production processes in order to achieve maximum profits," a
statement from the said, referring to the area in western Turkey
where the disaster happened.
