SOMA, Turkey May 16 Turkish mine operator Soma Holding said on Friday 284 people were confirmed dead and 18 others were thought still to be trapped underground after a fire in its mine in the western town of Soma.

The company said 363 people were evacuated from the mine after fire broke out on Tuesday and a further 122 miners were hospitalised. It said there were 787 miners working at the time.

