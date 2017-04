ISTANBUL May 14 An explosion and fire in a Turkish coal mine killed 151 people on Tuesday and the death toll could rise with hundreds more still trapped, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the disaster, Yildiz said 787 workers were inside the mine when the blast hit a power unit. Another 76 people were injured and hospitalised, he said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Eric Walsh)