ISTANBUL Nov 19 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) has applied for a Turkish banking licence, the chairman of Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) told reporters on Monday.

BTMU, a core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's biggest banking group, was seeking a full banking license, while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has applied to open branches in Turkey, BDDK chairman Mukim Oztekin said.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)