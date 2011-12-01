* Banks' association says policy creating costs for banks
* Moody's says inflation effects from lira a source of
concern
* Turkey rating upgrade possible if policies reverse
imbalances
(Adds banking association, economist)
By Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Dec 1 The Turkish Central Bank's
rate corridor policy was called into question on Thursday, with
Moody's saying it was unclear why this approach was better than
raising the policy rate and the banking association saying it
created significant costs for banks.
Turkey's central bank widened the interest rate corridor in
October, raising the overnight lending rate to 12.5 percent from
9 percent in a bid to fight inflation and support the lira.
Analysts saw this step as a sign of a more hawkish tone, and the
latest in a series of unorthodox moves.
"Having this interest rate corridor with the overnight
lending rate and the one-week repo rate, it is not clear to us
why this would be a better approach than simply increasing the
policy rate," Moody's analyst Sarah Carlson told journalists in
a teleconference.
Separately, banking association chairman Huseyin Aydin said
at a conference in Istanbul that the rate corridor policy was
creating notable costs for banks.
"Even if the interest rate corridor is effective to a
certain extent, it imposes significant costs on the banking
sector," Aydin said.
He said it was important for the BDDK banking watchdog to
take measures on the issue and said that reducing reserve
requirements on repos to zero could encourage banks to obtain
forex resources.
Analysts also questioned the central bank's (CBRT) policy,
with the one-week repo policy rate at a record low of 5.75
percent.
"I would argue that the current policy is sending a signal
to the market that the CBRT wants its cake (growth) and wants to
eat it (low inflation), but really is unwilling to do the right
thing and hike policy rates permanently to address the issue of
the current account deficit," said Royal Bank of Scotland
economist Timothy Ash.
"The longer the CBRT keeps up with its current policy mix,
the more likely Turkey is actually likely to face the hard
landing that the CBRT argues it is trying to avoid.
CURRENT ACCOUNT CHALLENGE
Moody's analyst Carlson also said Turkey's current account
deficit was the most significant challenge facing the country
and that the inflation effects of the weak lira and the
worsening international environment also gave cause for concern.
Turkey expects the current account deficit to soar to 9-10
percent of GDP this year, surging from 6.7 percent in 2010.
Turkey's rating could be upgraded if the country pursued
fiscal and monetary policies that reverse the recent growth in
internal and external imbalances, Moody's said late on Wednesday
in its annual sovereign report on Turkey.
Turkey's external deficits are regarded as the greatest flaw
in an otherwise strong economy, but the government expects the
deficits to diminish as the economy begins to slow due to global
concerns, notably the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Record low interest rates have fuelled domestic demand and a
credit boom that has propelled Turkey's external deficits to
critical levels, making it vulnerable to external shocks.
However, signs of a slowdown in economic activity in recent
months have eased concerns about the deficit's size and allowed
the central bank to prioritise the inflation outlook.
The positive outlook on the Turkish government's sovereign
debt rating of Ba2 reflects the resilience of the country's
economy during the global financial crisis, Moody's said.
"We have increased our assessment of the Turkish
government's financial strength...to moderate in recognition
that the government's balance sheet has greater shock absorption
capacity than it has had in the last number of years," Carlson
said.
But it also increased its assessment of the sovereign's
susceptibility to event risk from moderate to high due to the
increase in external imbalances, she said.
Moody's has a "Ba2" rating on Turkey with a positive
outlook. Fitch Ratings revised Turkey's outlook to "stable" from
"positive" last month and affirmed the ratings at 'BB+' due to
an increase in near-term risks to macroeconomic stability. S&P
rates Turkey "BB" with a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay; editing by Anna
Willard)