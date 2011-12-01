* Banks' association says policy creating costs for banks

* Moody's says inflation effects from lira a source of concern

* Turkey rating upgrade possible if policies reverse imbalances (Adds banking association, economist)

By Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 The Turkish Central Bank's rate corridor policy was called into question on Thursday, with Moody's saying it was unclear why this approach was better than raising the policy rate and the banking association saying it created significant costs for banks.

Turkey's central bank widened the interest rate corridor in October, raising the overnight lending rate to 12.5 percent from 9 percent in a bid to fight inflation and support the lira. Analysts saw this step as a sign of a more hawkish tone, and the latest in a series of unorthodox moves.

"Having this interest rate corridor with the overnight lending rate and the one-week repo rate, it is not clear to us why this would be a better approach than simply increasing the policy rate," Moody's analyst Sarah Carlson told journalists in a teleconference.

Separately, banking association chairman Huseyin Aydin said at a conference in Istanbul that the rate corridor policy was creating notable costs for banks.

"Even if the interest rate corridor is effective to a certain extent, it imposes significant costs on the banking sector," Aydin said.

He said it was important for the BDDK banking watchdog to take measures on the issue and said that reducing reserve requirements on repos to zero could encourage banks to obtain forex resources.

Analysts also questioned the central bank's (CBRT) policy, with the one-week repo policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent.

"I would argue that the current policy is sending a signal to the market that the CBRT wants its cake (growth) and wants to eat it (low inflation), but really is unwilling to do the right thing and hike policy rates permanently to address the issue of the current account deficit," said Royal Bank of Scotland economist Timothy Ash.

"The longer the CBRT keeps up with its current policy mix, the more likely Turkey is actually likely to face the hard landing that the CBRT argues it is trying to avoid.

CURRENT ACCOUNT CHALLENGE

Moody's analyst Carlson also said Turkey's current account deficit was the most significant challenge facing the country and that the inflation effects of the weak lira and the worsening international environment also gave cause for concern.

Turkey expects the current account deficit to soar to 9-10 percent of GDP this year, surging from 6.7 percent in 2010.

Turkey's rating could be upgraded if the country pursued fiscal and monetary policies that reverse the recent growth in internal and external imbalances, Moody's said late on Wednesday in its annual sovereign report on Turkey.

Turkey's external deficits are regarded as the greatest flaw in an otherwise strong economy, but the government expects the deficits to diminish as the economy begins to slow due to global concerns, notably the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Record low interest rates have fuelled domestic demand and a credit boom that has propelled Turkey's external deficits to critical levels, making it vulnerable to external shocks.

However, signs of a slowdown in economic activity in recent months have eased concerns about the deficit's size and allowed the central bank to prioritise the inflation outlook.

The positive outlook on the Turkish government's sovereign debt rating of Ba2 reflects the resilience of the country's economy during the global financial crisis, Moody's said.

"We have increased our assessment of the Turkish government's financial strength...to moderate in recognition that the government's balance sheet has greater shock absorption capacity than it has had in the last number of years," Carlson said.

But it also increased its assessment of the sovereign's susceptibility to event risk from moderate to high due to the increase in external imbalances, she said.

Moody's has a "Ba2" rating on Turkey with a positive outlook. Fitch Ratings revised Turkey's outlook to "stable" from "positive" last month and affirmed the ratings at 'BB+' due to an increase in near-term risks to macroeconomic stability. S&P rates Turkey "BB" with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay; editing by Anna Willard)