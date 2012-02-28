ISTANBUL Feb 28 A merger of the
Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to carry Azeri gas
across Turkey and the rival Nabucco project will be discussed at
a meeting on Tuesday, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said
in an interview with broadcaster CNBC-e.
The Nabucco consortium confirmed its shareholders were
holding a regular meting in Vienna but gave no details.
"Nabucco has provided an offer to SD2 for transport services
from the Georgian/Turkish border to Baumgarten in Austria. So
far this concept has not been changed," it said in a statement.
The $5 billion TANAP project will pipe gas from Azerbaijan's
Shah Deniz II field. Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a deal in
December to go ahead with the project, in a move that raised
doubts over prospects for the rival Nabucco pipeline, a project
seen by the European Union as a means of reducing EU dependence
on Russian gas.
Critics have questioned the viability of Nabucco as
projected costs climbed above $12 billion and whether the
project could secure sufficient supplies of non-Russian gas.
