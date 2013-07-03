BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
ISTANBUL, July 3 NASDAQ OMX Group and Borsa Istanbul signed a partnership deal on Wednesday under which Nasdaq will provide exchange technology to the Turkish bourse, both exchanges said in a joint statement.
Borsa Istanbul will integrate and operate NASDAQ OMX's market technologies for trading, clearing, market surveillance and risk management, covering all asset classes including energy contracts, the statement said.
The deal aims to expand Borsa Istanbul's global presence, while strengthening Istanbul's position as a regional hub for capital markets, it said.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.