ANKARA The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Ankara after Norway granted refuge to four Turkish asylum seekers blamed by Turkey of being involved in a July coup attempt, the spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"It is saddening and unacceptable that an ally country supported the efforts of individuals, who have been called back from their state duty, to take advantage of the political, social and economic resources of their country of residence instead of returning to Turkey," the spokesman said in a statement, and added Turkey's efforts on the matter would continue.

Since the failed coup, which Ankara says was orchestrated by U.S.-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, some 40,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and more than 100,000 sacked or suspended from the military, civil service and private sector, while others have sought asylum abroad.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Toby Chopra)