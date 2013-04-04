ANKARA, April 4 Turkish Energy Minister Taner
Yildiz said on Thursday talks were continuing with Japan and
China on the construction of a second nuclear power plant, but
that no decision had yet been made on who would build the
facility.
"When the competition is over we will take the decision over
which country is going to build the plant. We haven't made a
decision for the nuclear power plant yet," Yildiz told Reuters
in an interview.
The Nikkei business daily said on Thursday that Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva SA
had won an order to build the plant.
