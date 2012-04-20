ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkey's state electricity
power company EUAS and Canada's CANDU, a unit of SNC-Lavalin
Group, will discuss building a nuclear power plant in
Turkey, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Friday.
Turkey is also in talks with South Korea, Japan and China on
building the plant, Yildiz said at an energy conference. Candu
will carry out a six-month feasibility study, while the others
will have two months, he also said.
The nuclear power station is to be built on Turkey's Black
Sea coast. It plans to build a first nuclear plant on the
Mediterranean with Russia's Rosatom.