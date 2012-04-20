ISTANBUL, April 20 Canada's Candu Energy, a unit of SNC-Lavalin Group, is in talks with the Turkish government to build a nuclear power plant with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity on the Black Sea coast, the company's vice president told Reuters on Friday.

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, attending a World Energy Council conference in Istanbul, said a memorandum of understanding had been signed with Candu, which has six months to complete a feasibility study.

He said the government was also continuing talks with firms from South Korea, Japan and China competing for the same project.

The site identified for the plant is at Sinop, a scenic resort on a spit of land curling into the Black Sea.

Turkey has no nuclear energy plants at present but has ambitious plans to build plants over the next decade in order to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

"We want to build a nuclear power plant in Sinop with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity," Candu vice president Ala Alizadeh said. "The location of Sinop, and the water cooling facilities may allow the capacity to be increased to 6,000 MW."

Turkey has reached an agreement with Russia's Rosatom to build the country's first nuclear plant at Mersin on the Mediterranean coast.