* Fast-growing Turkey plans several nuclear plants
* Investment in Black Sea plant seen at $20-25 billion
* Russia's Rosatom to build first plant on Mediterranean
By Orhan Coskun and Evrim Ergin
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, March 5 Japan's Itochu Corp
, Mitsubishi Corp and France's GDF Suez
have made a joint bid to build Turkey's second nuclear
power plant with total investment seen at $20-25 billion,
government and company officials said.
Turkey, which is likely to overtake Britain as Europe's
third-biggest electricity consumer within a decade, plans to
build several nuclear plants over the next 10 years to reduce
its dependence on imported oil and gas.
Officials from Japan and Turkey held talks in Ankara last
week on an intergovernmental agreement regarding the second
nuclear plant, to be built at Sinop on the Black Sea, officials
from the Turkish energy ministry and GDF Suez told Reuters.
Turkey has also been in talks with companies from Canada,
South Korea and China regarding the planned Sinop plant and
Turkish officials said bids from China and the Japanese-French
consortium currently looked the strongest.
"Talks on the bid made by the consortium have begun. Bids
are being assessed," an energy ministry official said.
Installed capacity of the plant is planned to be 5,000
megawatts, a GDF Suez official said.
"If agreement is not reached with the energy ministry
regarding the plant at Sinop, the same consortium will bid for
Turkey's third planed nuclear plant," the official said.
Russia's Rosatom, which will build Turkey's first nuclear
power station, will start its construction in mid-2015 and
expects the facility to start producing electricity in 2019, its
deputy general manager told Reuters last month.
The $20 billion plant being built by Rosatom at Mersin
Akkuyu on the Mediterranean coast will have four power units
with installed capacity of 4,800 MW.
France, in the forefront of the nuclear energy sector in
Europe, has previously expressed its interest in being involved
in Turkish nuclear projects and the country's foreign trade
minister held meetings in Istanbul in January.
Ankara previously rejected requests by two French firms to
be involved in Turkish nuclear power projects amid Turkish anger
at a French bill making it illegal to deny that the mass killing
of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago was genocide.
France's Constitutional Court struck down that bill in
February 2012.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall. Editing
by Jane Merriman)