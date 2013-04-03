UPDATE 3-PPG walks away from battle to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates to add names of advisors)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva SA have won an order to build Turkey's second nuclear power plant - a project that is expected to cost some $22 billion, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday, citing Japanese and Turkish sources.
Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has informed Japanese government and corporate officials of the decision to award the deal to build four nuclear reactors with a total capacity of about 4.5 gigawatts at Sinop on the Black Sea, the report said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates to add names of advisors)
FRANKFURT, June 1 German prosecutors have ordered Thyssenkrupp's Atlas Elektronik GmbH to pay to the state about 48 million euros ($54 million) that it was found to have earned from contracts in Greece and Peru.