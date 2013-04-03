TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva SA have won an order to build Turkey's second nuclear power plant - a project that is expected to cost some $22 billion, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday, citing Japanese and Turkish sources.

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has informed Japanese government and corporate officials of the decision to award the deal to build four nuclear reactors with a total capacity of about 4.5 gigawatts at Sinop on the Black Sea, the report said.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)