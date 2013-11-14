ANKARA Nov 14 Russian reactor builder and supplier Rosatom is talking with a number of local and international firms interested in investing in Turkey's first nuclear project, worth $20 billion, an official in its Turkish subsidiary said.

"Five Turkish companies have applied to become an equity partner. Also there are foreign companies who have applied as well," Rauf Kasimov, deputy general manager of Akkuyu NPP, told Reuters in an interview.

He declined to name the interested companies.

Turkey is pushing ahead with an ambitious nuclear programme to provide 10 percent of its electricity needs by 2023 and reduce its dependence on imports of oil and gas for nearly all its energy.

Its second planned nuclear power plant will be built by a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Itochu Corporation and France's GDF Suez.

The two plants will each have a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Kasimov said state-owned Rosatom had already secured the funding to carry out the work needed for the next three years and that its need for a partner was not urgent.

The project has so far been on schedule, he said, despite the potential for delays due to bureaucratic hurdles and Turkey's lack of experience in nuclear energy.

"We don't see a delay in the project. We expect construction to be completed by end-2019 and the first reactor to become operational in 2020," he said.

Plans call for all four of the plant's planned reactors to start generating power by 2023.

But the project has yet to obtain a construction licence and approval of a key environmental assessment from Turkish authorities. Approval of the report was initially expected by November.

Kasimov said Rosatom now expected the report to be approved by the end of this year or in early January.

Only when the approval is granted will Atomstroyexport, the main contractor chosen by Rosatom to build the reactors, then open a tender to pick sub-contractors.

"We have held meetings with over 30 companies for the construction. All of Turkey's big construction companies such as Enka, Tekfen, Nurol, Limak, Kolin are interested. We hope to open the tender by February," he said.

A major hold-up for the project is the lack of an eligible company to review and assess Rosatom's reactor plans to ensure the design meets safety standards.

A tender by the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority's (TAEK) to pick a firm to carry out this work has been cancelled several times after bidders failed to meet the pre-qualification criteria. (editing by Jane Baird)