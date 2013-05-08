* Nuclear key to Turkey reducing energy import dependence
* Rosatom to bring Turkey's 1st reactor on line in 2019
* Japanese-French consortium building 2nd facility
* Turkey wants new generation of nuclear engineers
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, May 8 Turkey wants to build a home-grown
nuclear industry over the next decade as it seeks to cut
reliance on costly imported oil and gas, even though the nuclear
newcomer outsourced its first two atomic power plants to foreign
firms.
The fast-growing nation of 76 million people, which faces a
ballooning energy deficit, last week awarded a $22 billion deal
to a Japanese-French consortium to build its second nuclear
power plant at Sinop on the Black Sea coast.
The development of its planned first nuclear plant was also
handed to a foreign company - Russia's Rosatom, which aims for
it to be operational in 2019.
Turkey is set to overtake Britain as Europe's third-biggest
electricity consumer within a decade and is seeking to cut its
reliance on imported energy, the root cause of a gaping current
account deficit that is its main economic weakness.
Developing an indigenous nuclear industry is part of that
strategy. The government hopes that by the time it builds its
third planned nuclear plant, local talent and technology will be
the backbone of the project.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said Ankara was looking for its
third plant to be 80-85 percent built with Turkish engineering
and expertise, although a foreign partner would probably still
be involved in the financing.
"We will wait for the third plant in order to accumulate our
nuclear experience. We would team up with a foreign partner, but
the third one will not be a build-and-operate deal," he said,
making clear Turkey would want to operate the plant itself.
Turkey is adopting the same model that Gulf states with
atomic ambitions such as the United Arab Emirates have used -
relying on foreign talent and financing to build, operate and
maintain their first plants as they seek to develop indigenous
expertise.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Itochu
Corporation will build the 4,800 megawatt (MW) plant at
Sinop, and France's GDF Suez will operate it. French
group Areva's Atmea type reactors will be used.
HUMAN CAPACITY CHALLENGE
Analysts say developing competent human capacity and setting
a clear-cut strategy should lie at the heart of the ambitions of
a country new to nuclear energy, particularly after the
Fukushima disaster in Japan two years ago prompted governments
around the world to rethink their nuclear strategies.
"Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011 demonstrates the
consequences of technical and human failures in the sector," the
Brookings Institute said in a paper late last year that compared
Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates' nuclear plans.
While the UAE has a more comprehensive approach to
developing home-grown talent, Turkey has the advantage of a
deeper level of experience in nuclear science, experts say.
John Banks, one of the authors of the Brookings Institute
paper, said Turkey needed to develop its human capacity fast.
"It is understandable that Turkey would outsource these
skills - talent, technology - but it still needs to be an
intelligent customer to oversee the requirements," he said,
pointing out that the reactors planned for Turkey's first and
second planned plants were new designs untested elsewhere.
"This poses a big challenge for the Turkish regulator ... If
you are talking about connecting these reactors to the grid
within ten years ... then do you have a workforce plan that
stretches out that far?"
The agreement with Japan envisages the setting up of Turkish
vocational colleges and universities to provide nuclear
training. Under the deal with Rosatom 100 students each year
will be trained in Russia. The programme attracted over 5,000
applications for the positions this year.
Turkey is working to establish universities and vocational
colleges near Sinop, where the second plant will be located,
with the aim of educating a new generation of nuclear engineers.
Robin Mills at Dubai-based firm Manaar Consulting said
Turkey was better placed to meet the human resources challenge
than other nuclear newcomers such as the UAE.
"I would think Turkey would have more capability to
indigenize its nuclear power programme, given its large
population and a strong engineering tradition."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Jane Baird)