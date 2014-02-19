UPDATE 1-South32 scraps $200 mln Australian coal acquisition from Peabody
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
ISTANBUL Feb 19 Turkey is holding talks with international oil companies for joint oil exploration in Black Sea, the head of state-owned exploration firm TPAO said on Wednesday.
TPAO was in talks with U.S. oil giant Exxon, Austria's OMV and Hungary's MOL, Besim Sisman, acting general manager of TPAO told reporters.
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA.