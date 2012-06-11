By Julia Payne
LONDON, June 11 Turkey steeply reduced its
imports of Iranian crude oil in May, bowing to international
pressure ahead of planned EU and U.S. sanctions, shipping data
seen by Reuters showed.
The figures show Turkey, the world's fifth-largest buyer of
Iranian oil in 2011, is holding to its pledge to cut imports
from the Islamic Republic after buying and stockpiling more
Iranian oil from January through April than it did last year.
Before May, Turkey was the only buyer in Europe to increase
purchases from Iran, while other European refiners cut back on
imports of the crude ahead of an impending EU oil embargo due to
take effect from July 1.
The latest round of U.S. sanctions come into effect on June
28 to pressure Tehran into halting its nuclear programme. The
United States this week is due to announce a list of countries
it will exempt from financial sanctions on oil trade with Iran
if they make significant reductions to the crude imports.
In the first four months of 2012, Turkey imported 210,000
barrels per day of Iranian oil on average, including a huge
270,000 bpd in March, much higher than its 2011 average of
185,000 bpd.
In May Turkey's state-controlled refining company, Tupras
, imported around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), a 20
percent drop from its 2011 average, according to the latest
shipping data, obtained by Reuters.
Port data showed 152,000 tonnes of Iranian crude was
delivered to the port of Aliaga in May, while 443,000 tonnes of
Iranian crude was delivered to its second import terminal,
Tutunciflik.
Tupras is expected to import the same volume in
June.
From July 1, Turkey will remain effectively the sole buyer
of Iranian crude in Europe.
Official trade data showed that in the first four months of
this year, Iran accounted for about 58 percent of Turkey's near
6 million tonnes in total crude imports.
The EU and U.S. widened sanctions at the start of the year
on suspicions that Iran is trying to develop atomic bombs, while
Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for civilian
purposes.
