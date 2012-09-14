* Region close to Cyprus and Syria
* Eleven firms had shown interest
* Surveys suggest rich reserves
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Sept 14 Turkey will start drilling for
oil alone next year in part of the eastern Mediterranean near
Cyprus and Syria after regional tensions put potential partners
off applying for joint exploration licences, Turkish officials
said.
International oil companies had shown interest in partnering
with Turkey's state-run oil firm TPAO to explore the
Iskenderun-Mersin region, tucked in a corner of the eastern
Mediterranean near the island of Cyprus and the Syrian shore.
But with the 18-month-old Syrian crisis and Turkey's
decades-old dispute over Cyprus showing little sign of abating,
none of the 11 firms which showed initial interest ended up
applying for a licence, Turkish energy officials said.
"Companies are concerned about stability in the region.
Because of this they did not enter into the process that TPAO
started. However, when the region calms down, the same interest
will be shown again," one of the officials told Reuters.
"TPAO will start exploration in 2013. TPAO plans two
separate drills in the (Iskenderun) Gulf," he said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Turkey is locked in a row with the
internationally-recognised Republic of Cyprus over who has the
right to tap hydrocarbon deposits in the eastern Mediterranean.
Surveys suggest more than 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
reserves could lie untapped throughout the region, a potential
that has sparked investor interest but also revived decades-old
boundary disputes.
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Turkey, which shares long land borders with Syria, Iraq and
Iran, has also been thrust to the forefront of renewed Middle
East tensions and has seen conflicts in neighbouring countries
spill into its own territory.
Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees have fled to Turkey,
which has also given sanctuary to rebels fighting Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's forces. Ankara is also grappling
with its own Kurdish insurgency that has produced some of the
bloodiest fighting with government forces in over a decade.
Over the past three years, there have been significant
discoveries made in the eastern Mediterranean basin. Cyprus
reported a natural gas discovery in December and neighbouring
Israel has reported two major finds offshore in the sea
separating both countries.
But Turkey has challenged Cypriot attempts to discover
offshore reserves, while Lebanon is in dispute with Israel over
the Jewish state's discoveries.
Adding to tensions, Turkey, the only country to recognise
the state of northern Cyprus, started onshore oil and gas
explorations on the breakaway state in April.
Turkish officials said in March 11 firms had showed interest
in exploring in the Iskenderun-Mersin region: Chevron,
Total, Petrobras, Statoil,
ConocoPhillips, OMV, RWE, Perenco,
Genel Energy, BG and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co.,
or Kufpec.
Last November, TPAO signed an accord with Shell for
hydrocarbon exploration and production further west in the
Mediterranean off the coast of Antalya and shale gas exploration
near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.