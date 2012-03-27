IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish state-owned oil firm TPAO will collect bids from May 15 from oil exploration firms for Iskenderun-Mersin area in southern Turkey, for which 11 firms showed interest, Turkish energy officials told Reuters.
Chevron, Total, Petrobras, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, OMV, RWE , Perenco, Genel Energy and BG are in the data room and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co., or Kufpec, is expected to go into the data room by this weekend, officials said.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.