ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish state-owned oil firm TPAO will collect bids from May 15 from oil exploration firms for Iskenderun-Mersin area in southern Turkey, for which 11 firms showed interest, Turkish energy officials told Reuters.

Chevron, Total, Petrobras, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, OMV, RWE , Perenco, Genel Energy and BG are in the data room and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co., or Kufpec, is expected to go into the data room by this weekend, officials said.