LONDON Aug 13 Turkish imports of Iranian crude
oil have fallen to their lowest level in July since the European
Union and United States decided to widen sanctions against Iran,
shipping data showed.
Turkey's sole refiner, Tupras, has been forced to
lift even less Iranian oil than it had itself promised to the
West as EU measures have stopped European firms, which dominate
the marine insurance sector, from offering cover on Iranian
crude. The EU oil embargo took effect from July 1.
The United States granted Turkey a 180-day exception from
sanctions from June 11 as a result of an initial 20 percent cut
made by Tupras.
July imports fell to around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd),
down from about 110,000 bpd in June. Only two 150,000 tonne
cargoes of Iranian crude discharged at one of Turkey's two
import terminals, Tutunciflik.
The volume is only 40 percent of Turkey's 2011 average of
180,000 bpd and a huge slump from 250,000-280,000 bpd Turkey
imported during some months in early 2012.
Turkey ultimately switched to using Iranian-owned tankers to
pick up crude accumulating at the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir,
the end of the Sumed pipeline, an alternative route for crude
oil coming from the Arab Gulf into the Mediterranean.
Tupras has been compensating for the lower Iranian volumes
with Russian and Iraqi medium sour grades as well as Nigerian
and Libyan light sweets.
The Western sanctions aim to stifle Tehran's finances to
prevent it from developing an atomic bomb, while Tehran says its
nuclear activities are peaceful.
