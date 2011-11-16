ISTANBUL Nov 16 Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Wednesday that Turkey would sign an oil exploration deal next week and that the country was in talks with Shell Oil Co.

A story in Turkish newspaper Sabah on Wednesday said Turkish oil company TPAO and Shell had reached an agreement in principle on exploration in an exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)