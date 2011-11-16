UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on OPEC output increase, rising U.S. crude stocks
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
ISTANBUL Nov 16 Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Wednesday that Turkey would sign an oil exploration deal next week and that the country was in talks with Shell Oil Co.
A story in Turkish newspaper Sabah on Wednesday said Turkish oil company TPAO and Shell had reached an agreement in principle on exploration in an exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)
ULAANBAATAR, June 14 Mongolia's coal export earnings surged nearly fivefold in the first five months of the year, according to official data, with the country taking advantage of sanctions on North Korea to boost deliveries to China, its major customer.