ANKARA Feb 18 Turkish parliamentarians threw
punches and two were taken to hospital late on Tuesday after a
debate over a bill aimed at cracking down on violent
demonstrations descended into a brawl, local media reported.
Five people were injured in the evening session debate,
Dogan news agency reported. It said Ertugrul Kurkcu of the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) suffered a head
wound and a photo showed him with a dressing on his head.
Four Republican People's Party (CHP) deputies were hurt, and
two of them were taken to hospital, after clashing with members
of the ruling AK Party, Dogan added.
"This is the first time I've seen a stretcher brought into
parliament. Water glasses were flying through the air, people
were rolling on the ground, someone was wielding a gavel," CHP
deputy Melda Onur told Hayat TV.
The legislation, which would bolster the powers of the
authorities to control protests, has been widely condemned by
the opposition, who accuse the AKP of trying to create a police
state in the NATO member nation.
