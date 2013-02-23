KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey Feb 23 Germany's defence
minister inspected Patriot missile batteries close to the
Syria-Turkey border on Saturday and said they delivered a "clear
warning" to Damascus that NATO would not tolerate missiles being
fired into Turkey.
Thomas de Maiziere and his Dutch counterpart Jeanine
Hennis-Plasschaert travelled to the Turkish cities of Adana and
Kahramanmaras to inspect the batteries provided by their
countries at Turkey's request. German Chancellor Angela Merkel
was scheduled to visit the same area on Sunday when she begins a
two-day visit to Turkey.
The United States has also sent Patriots, which are capable
of shooting down hostile missiles in mid-air.
"Our presence here serves to make sure that Syria doesn't
turn its capabilities into action," de Maiziere said, while also
saying that the risk of attack was "minimal".
"We can see from here that Syria is using rockets - often
several times a day."
Syria is believed to have more than 1,000 rockets with a
range of up to 700 km, and around 1,000 tonnes of chemical
weapons material.
Turkey is a staunch supporter of the nearly two-year
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad and has harboured
both Syrian refugees and rebels. Violence has sometimes spilled
over the border.
Tensions increased in recent weeks after NATO said it had
detected launches of short-range ballistic missiles inside
Syria, several of which have landed close to the Turkish border.
Turkey has scrambled war planes along the frontier, fanning
fears the war could spread and further destabilise the region.
"The Patriot system is strictly for defence, and placing
them on our soil within the NATO framework was to protect our
people and our soil against possible attack," said Turkish
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz, travelling with his Dutch and
German counterparts.
