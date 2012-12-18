* Firm order of 75 aircraft worth $7.5 bln
* Options for a further 25 worth $2.4 bln
* Turkey's largest single aircraft order
* Minister says ties with Airbus better than EU
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, Dec 18 Budget carrier Pegasus Airlines
turned its back on Boeing and placed its first order for
Airbus jetliners on Tuesday in a $7.5 billion deal hailed as
Turkey's largest single plane order.
The order for at least 75 A320neo aircraft represents a
breakthrough for the European jetmaker.
Pegasus currently operates aircraft built by Airbus's
arch-rival Boeing. It switched allegiance after what
industry sources described as a bitterly fought price contest
between the planemakers, during negotiations first reported by
Reuters.
Industry sources say Airbus and Boeing are locked in their
fiercest worldwide battle for market share for a decade as they
sign up airlines for the latest revamped versions of their most
popular jets, designed to offer fuel savings of around 15
percent.
Confirming a Reuters report, Pegasus Chairman Ali Sabanci
said he had initially considered buying 40 aircraft, but
increased this to keep up with Turkey's aviation growth
.
"This ... is the largest (order) in the history of Turkish
civil aviation," Sabanci told politicians and VIPs in the
Istanbul carrier's training centre.
Shares in Airbus parent EADS rose 2.2 percent.
The deal includes a firm order for 75 Airbus aircraft,
including 58 fuel-saving A320neo aircraft and 17 A321neo jets.
Those aircraft have a combined list price of $7.5 billion.
It also includes options for a further 25 aircraft. If all
options are exercised, the deal's value for all 100 aircraft
could rise to $9.9 billion, based on official Airbus prices.
In practice, airlines win significant discounts for large
orders.
Airbus, which had tried unsuccessfully to break Boeing's
monopoly at the Turkish carrier on two previous occasions,
conceded it had offered discounts but declined to give details.
"We had a very tough negotiation," said Christopher Buckley,
Airbus Executive Vice President Europe, Asia and Pacific.
A source close to Boeing said the Pegasus talks had taken
prices to territory where the U.S. company was "not prepared to
go," but declined to be more specific.
Airbus and Boeing have both accused each other of starting a
price war this year. Actual prices are rarely disclosed but some
analysts say aircraft are being offered at below half price.
In Asia, a key Airbus customer, Singapore Airlines
regional subsidiary SilkAir, defected to Boeing in August after
another gruelling campaign said to have been won on prices.
TURKISH GROWTH
Pegasus Airlines announced a deal value of $12 billion,
which is significantly above the current list prices, but said
this included a provision for automatic price rises before
delivery which will take place between 2015 or 2016 and 2022.
Founded in 1990, Pegasus has grown its fleet from just two
aircraft to more than 40 mostly Boeing BA.N 737-800s over the
past two decades and serves 62 destinations in 26 countries.
Its expansion plans highlight rapid growth in Turkish
aviation after flag carrier Turkish Airlines recently
ordered long-range aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus.
Turkey's economy was the fastest-growing in Europe last
year, expanding 8.5 percent. It has slowed this year, but
double-digit export growth has bolstered Turkey's resistance to
a slowdown blighting much of Western Europe.
It has also been aggressively growing its airline industry
with Turkish Airlines - the world's fastest-growing carrier -
acting at least in part as an arm of foreign policy, adding new
routes to a fourth city in Libya, a fifth in Iran as well as to
Niger and Cameroon this month alone.
Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said the number
of passengers handled in Turkish airports was projected to rise
from 130 million this year to 350 million by 2023.
He contrasted recent orders from Pegasus and larger rival
Turkish Airlines for Airbus jets with faltering
attempts by Turkey to enter the European Union.
"Although we have jet-speed relations with Airbus, our
relations with EU showed almost no progress", Yildirim said.
Turkey began talks in 2005 but has only completed one of the
35 policy 'chapters' every candidate must conclude to join the
trade bloc. All but 13 of those chapters are blocked by France,
Cyprus and the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.
Ankara's EU Affairs Minister Egemen Bagis said on Tuesday
that Turkey hoped France would unblock at least two chapters in
coming months, ahead of a visit by President Francois Hollande.
In a speech, Yildirim also challenged Airbus to contribute
to Turkey's aviation sector from the revenue of Pegasus orders.
Airbus says work in Turkey will support 2,500 jobs by 2015
and its total spending there will reach $2.4 billion by 2025.
Turkey's aerospace industry participates in the Airbus A400M
military airlifter, supplies some fuselage panels for A320 jets
and will make ailerons or control surfaces on the future A350.