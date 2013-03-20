ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish low-cost carrier
Pegasus Airlines plans to float a 31 percent stake in an initial
public share offer in the next three months, it said on
Wednesday, to help fund its expansion.
The Istanbul-based airline said the offering, managed by
Barclays and Is Yatirim, would increase its
capital to 102 million lira ($56 million) from a current 75
million.
"While expanding its fleet continuously by enhancing
investments, Pegasus has applied for a public offering in order
to strengthen its position," the company said on its website.
Pegasus - part of Esas Holding, which is also active in the
food, healthcare and retail sectors - postponed a previous
planned offering in 2011 due to poor market conditions.
The budget airline signed the second biggest aircraft deal
in Turkish aviation history last December, ordering 100 Airbus
aircraft worth $7.5 billion.
Founded in 1990, and bought by Esas Holding in 2005, Pegasus
has increased its fleet from just two aircraft to more than 40
mostly Boeing 737-800s over the past two decades.
The company posted a net profit of 126 million liras in
2012, and carried 13.6 million passengers. It serves 70
destinations in 26 countries.
($1 = 1.8251 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)