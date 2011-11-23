ISTANBUL Nov 23 Twenty-six companies,
including Austria's OMV, Turkey's Aygaz, Zorlu
, Aksa, Demiroren and Turcas
have applied for a licence to transfer 4 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of natural gas through the West Pipeline, Turkish Energy
Market Regulator said on Wednesday.
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom and
Turkey's Botas ended a contract last month to buy 6 bcm of gas
annually due to a pricing disagreement.
The amount of natural gas to be transferred annually will be
4 bcm from 2012 to 2014, 5 bcm in 2015 and 6 bcm in 2016, the
energy market watchdog said in the statement. The West pipeline
runs from western Turkey to Russia via Ukraine.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)