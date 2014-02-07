ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkey scrambled an F-16 fighter jet to accompany a passenger plane arriving in Istanbul from Ukraine on Friday after a bomb threat was made by a passenger demanding to go to the Winter Olympics venue of Sochi, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

Television footage showed the Pegasus Airlines flight from the Ukrainian city of Kharkov arriving in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

An official from Turkey's transport ministry said there were 110 passengers on board and confirmed that a bomb threat had been made but said the plane had landed safely. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Daren Butler and Evrim Ergin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)