* Opposition leader criticised special courts' integrity
* Probe follows arrest of former armed forces chief
* CHP leader said prison like 'concentration camp'
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 Turkey's main opposition
leader is being investigated over critical remarks he made about
a prison near Istanbul and the integrity of judges presiding
over the "Ergenekon" trials, state media reported on Monday.
The probe into remarks by Republican People's Party (CHP)
leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was launched three days after the
arrest of a former armed forces chief in the sweeping
investigation into alleged plots to overthrow the government by
the underground Ergenekon network.
The arrest of Ilker Basbug, who retired in 2010, was a
stunning blow to the prestige of the military, once the most
powerful body in the country.
Hundreds of people, including military officers, academics,
lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in the Ergenekon
investigation, though many people are sceptical about the
existence of the shadowy network described by prosecutors.
Ergenekon is seen as part of a power struggle between the
secularist establishment and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK
party, which has roots in a banned Islamist party and swept to
power in 2002.
The investigation of Kilicdaroglu follows remarks he made on
a visit to two party deputies - both Ergenekon defendants - in
Silivri prison west of Istanbul, and his critical comments on
special courts set up for Ergenekon trials.
State media quoted him as saying Silivri prison was like a
"concentration camp."
On Friday, criticising the special courts set up for
Ergenekon trials, Kilicdaroglu said "The special authority
courts don't do justice, as I've said before, they are courts
who approve the decisions made by the political authority. I
haven't changed my opinion."
State-run Anatolian news agency said the prosecutor had
asked the Justice Ministry to lift Kilicdaroglu's parliamentary
immunity, and was investigating him on suspicion of insulting
public officials and attempting to influence a fair trial.
Critics of the wave of high-profile arrests and
investigations accuse the government of scaremongering to
silence opponents. The government denies any such motive.
Police said they first unearthed evidence five years ago of
an ultra-nationalist network they named Ergenekon, and accuse it
of conspiring to create an atmosphere of chaos that could pave
the way for military intervention to unseat the AK Party
government.
Erdogan denies that his socially conservative party harbours
any religious agenda.
Basbug, facing charges of "gang leadership" and trying to
unseat the government by force, rejects the charges and his
lawyer told Reuters at the weekend that Basbug should be tried
in the supreme court.
The investigation of Basbug centres on allegations that the
military set up websites to spread anti-government propaganda to
destabilise Turkey.
Opposition leaders have said the allegations against Basbug
were politically motivated and would sow chaos.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Tim Pearce)