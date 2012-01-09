* Opposition leader criticised special courts' integrity

* Probe follows arrest of former armed forces chief

* CHP leader said prison like 'concentration camp'

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 Turkey's main opposition leader is being investigated over critical remarks he made about a prison near Istanbul and the integrity of judges presiding over the "Ergenekon" trials, state media reported on Monday.

The probe into remarks by Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was launched three days after the arrest of a former armed forces chief in the sweeping investigation into alleged plots to overthrow the government by the underground Ergenekon network.

The arrest of Ilker Basbug, who retired in 2010, was a stunning blow to the prestige of the military, once the most powerful body in the country.

Hundreds of people, including military officers, academics, lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in the Ergenekon investigation, though many people are sceptical about the existence of the shadowy network described by prosecutors.

Ergenekon is seen as part of a power struggle between the secularist establishment and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK party, which has roots in a banned Islamist party and swept to power in 2002.

The investigation of Kilicdaroglu follows remarks he made on a visit to two party deputies - both Ergenekon defendants - in Silivri prison west of Istanbul, and his critical comments on special courts set up for Ergenekon trials.

State media quoted him as saying Silivri prison was like a "concentration camp."

On Friday, criticising the special courts set up for Ergenekon trials, Kilicdaroglu said "The special authority courts don't do justice, as I've said before, they are courts who approve the decisions made by the political authority. I haven't changed my opinion."

State-run Anatolian news agency said the prosecutor had asked the Justice Ministry to lift Kilicdaroglu's parliamentary immunity, and was investigating him on suspicion of insulting public officials and attempting to influence a fair trial.

Critics of the wave of high-profile arrests and investigations accuse the government of scaremongering to silence opponents. The government denies any such motive.

Police said they first unearthed evidence five years ago of an ultra-nationalist network they named Ergenekon, and accuse it of conspiring to create an atmosphere of chaos that could pave the way for military intervention to unseat the AK Party government.

Erdogan denies that his socially conservative party harbours any religious agenda.

Basbug, facing charges of "gang leadership" and trying to unseat the government by force, rejects the charges and his lawyer told Reuters at the weekend that Basbug should be tried in the supreme court.

The investigation of Basbug centres on allegations that the military set up websites to spread anti-government propaganda to destabilise Turkey.

Opposition leaders have said the allegations against Basbug were politically motivated and would sow chaos. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Tim Pearce)