ISTANBUL, July 22 Dozens of high-ranking police
officers were detained in Turkey on Tuesday accused of
involvement in spying and illegal wire-tapping during a probe
into corruption in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's inner circle,
broadcaster CNN Turk said.
At least 76 officers were detained in 22 provinces around
the country on suspicion of forming a criminal organisation and
illegally bugging phones, the news channel said.
Other local media said most of those detained had held key
positions during last year's corruption investigation, which led
to the departure of four cabinet ministers and the detention of
prominent businessmen close to Erdogan.
Police in Istanbul declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John
Stonestreet)