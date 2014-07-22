* Officers accused of concocting terrorist group
investigation
* Former police chief handcuffed, says probe 'political'
* Erdogan to seek presidency within weeks
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, July 22 Dozens of Turkish police
including high-ranking officers were detained on Tuesday,
accused of spying and illegal wire-tapping of Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan and his inner circle in what the chief prosecutor
said was a concocted probe of an alleged terrorist group.
The former Istanbul anti-terror police chief, himself among
those detained and led away in handcuffs, said the incident was
entirely political, coming just a few weeks ahead of a
presidential election in which Erdogan is standing.
The operation follows a stream of purges targeting the
police, judiciary and state institutions this year which
government critics have condemned as a symptom of Erdogan's
tightening grip.
Concern about his autocratic style has been fuelled by his
intention to boost the powers of the presidency if he is
elected, a plan he reiterated late on Monday.
Police conducted raids in 22 provinces, and officers
involved in a separate government corruption probe which emerged
in December and led to the departure of four ministers were
among those detained, Turkish media reported.
The officers were accused of making up an investigation into
an alleged terrorist group named 'selam-tevhid' as a pretence to
tap the phones of Erdogan, ministers and the head of the
national intelligence agency.
"The order was given for the capture and detention of 76
police officers who were investigating the group named
selam-tevhid but whose actual aims were spying," Istanbul chief
prosecutor Hadi Salihoglu said in a written statement.
He said the 'selam-tevhid' case, targeting 251 people, had
been dismissed due to a lack of evidence after a three-year
investigation during which 2,280 people were wire-tapped.
Fifty-two of the 76 officers have so far been detained, and
Turkish media published photos of former anti-terror police
chiefs being led away in handcuffs by their colleagues.
"We handed ourselves in and they handcuffed us behind our
backs. It's completely political," former Istanbul anti-terror
police chief Yurt Atayun was quoted as saying by CNN Turk as he
was detained.
The order was also given for the arrest of another 39
suspects, of whom 15 have so far been detained, over the
wiretapping of around 250 people, including deputies, judges,
journalists and senior bureaucrats, allegedly on the grounds of
being members of an illegal group, the statement said.
It did not specify whether this was the same 'selam-tevhid'
group.
"PARALLEL STRUCTURE"
Turkish media described the police raids as targeting a
"parallel structure" within the state, a term coined by Erdogan
to describe members of the police, judiciary and other
institutions loyal to U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen,
whom he accuses of being behind a plot to oust him.
The investigation looked set to widen, according to comments
from Erdogan, who spoke briefly to reporters in parliament about
the arrests and said the government was monitoring the case.
One reporter said the operation was being characterised as a
"cleansing of the parallel structure" and asked if it could
spread to other areas.
"That's how it looks. Of course," Erdogan replied.
Erdogan accuses Gulen's Hizmet ("Service") network of
concocting the scandal by illegally tapping thousands of phones
and leaking manipulated recordings on social media.
His aides had made clear the fight against Hizmet would
continue in the run-up to the Aug. 10 election, the first direct
vote for the presidency, for which Erdogan is the clear
front-runner.
Thousands of police officers and hundreds of judges and
prosecutors have already been reassigned and senior officials in
state institutions dismissed since the investigation, in what is
seen as a government drive to wipe out Gulen's influence.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, denies plotting against the government.
