ISTANBUL, July 25 A Turkish court ordered that
eight police officers be kept in custody on Friday pending a
possible trial over accusations that they spied on Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his inner circle, media reports
said.
The investigation is widely seen as targeting a "parallel
structure" within the state, a term coined by Erdogan to
describe members of the police, judiciary and other institutions
loyal to U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan
accuses Gulen of being behind a plot to oust him.
Many of those detained are among the police officers who
carried out a corruption probe centered on Erdogan's inner
circle that became public last December. They say the latest
investigation is politically motivated.
State broadcaster TRT said the Istanbul court remanded eight
officers in custody and released six others. Earlier prosecutors
had ordered the release of eight other officers. They have yet
to rule on the remaining detainees.
Relatives of the officers gathered at the courts of justice
in central Istanbul for the ruling, applauding the release of
some officers and protesting the formal arrest of the others,
which came less than three weeks ahead of a presidential
election in which Erdogan is standing.
Police on Tuesday detained dozens of police, including
high-ranking officers, on a list of 115 whom chief Istanbul
prosecutor Hadi Salihoglu ordered to be questioned over what he
said was a concocted investigation of an alleged terrorist
group.
The operation follows a stream of purges targeting the
police, judiciary and state institutions this year which
government critics have condemned as a symptom of Erdogan's
tightening grip.
Concern about his autocratic style has been fuelled by his
intention to boost the powers of the presidency if he is
elected, a plan he reiterated late on Monday.
The officers were accused of making up an investigation into
an alleged terrorist group named 'selam-tevhid' as a pretence to
tap the phones of Erdogan, ministers and the head of the
national intelligence agency.
The 'selam-tevhid' case, targeting 251 people, had been
dismissed due to a lack of evidence after a three-year
investigation during which 2,280 people were wire-tapped.
Erdogan has signalled that the investigation of the
"parallel structure" will widen. He accuses Gulen's Hizmet
network of concocting the scandal by illegally tapping thousands
of phones and leaking manipulated recordings on social media.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, denies plotting against the government.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)