ANKARA Dec 11 Turkey issued arrest warrants for
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and 66 others on Friday,
state-run Anadolu Agency said, pressing President Tayyip
Erdogan's campaign to root out the influence of the former ally
he accuses of trying to topple him.
A former ruling AK Party deputy was among five people held
in operations across Turkey, targeting the "parallel state"
Erdogan accuses his former ally of secretly creating in police,
judiciary and politics. The suspects all face accusations linked
to association with a terrorist group.
Ilhan Isbilen had resigned from the AK Party after a
corruption investigation that touched Erdogan's inner circle in
2013. The investigation was the final straw that broke relations
with Gulen.
Erdogan has since moved to purge the police and judiciary of
what he sees as a network of conspirators and terrorists at home
and abroad.
Forty-three of those 67 sought by the police were abroad,
local media reported.
Other suspects included the former editor-in-chief of
newspaper Daily Zaman, Ekrem Dumanli, the chief executive of the
Koza Ipek group Akn Ipek, and the president of Istanbul's Fatih
University.
The arrest warrant for Gulen is not the first issued against
him in Turkey. There appears little likelihood the United States
would extradite him from the state of Pennsylvania where he has
lived and worked with followers since March 1999.
Earlier this week, lawyers hired by the Turkish government
filed a civil suit against Gulen in a U.S. court alleging human
rights abuses, in the first such action against the U.S.-based
cleric outside Turkey.
Turkey has also moved to curb the activity of a large
network of schools run by Gulen in Turkey and overseas.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ralph Boulton)