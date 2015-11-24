* Simsek says will follow reform agenda of predecessor
Babacan
* President Erdogan's son-in-law named energy minister
* Cabinet continues 'unfavourable developments' -investor
ANKARA, Nov 24 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu named a respected former finance minister and banker
to run the economy on Tuesday, offering some reassurance to
investors concerned the new cabinet was stacked with allies of
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Some of the new appointments, including that of Erdogan's
son-in-law as energy minister, will exacerbate fears the ruling
AK Party will opt for populist policies over structural reform
and fiscal discipline.
Once a darling of emerging market investors, Turkey has seen
its star fall dramatically in recent years, hit by slowing
growth and concern about Erdogan's outsize influence over
monetary and fiscal policy.
The appointment of former Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to
deputy prime minister should give investors some confidence.
Simsek - who rose from poverty in provincial Turkey to work at
UBS on Wall Street and Merrill Lynch in London - will be
responsible for the economy, a senior official told Reuters.
Simsek told reporters on Tuesday he would push ahead with
the reform agenda of his predecessor Ali Babacan, whose absence
from the cabinet is likely to be seen as a negative. The two
have long been seen as a counterweight to Erdogan, who has
railed against high interest rates, stoking fears about the
central bank's capacity for independent action.
"Babacan's absence is the most significant issue regarding
the new cabinet," Deniz Cicek, an economist at Finansbank said
in a note. "It is not clear if Simsek alone will be able to fend
off possible harsh criticisms of the central bank and give
comfort to markets when concerns about central bank independence
and monetary policy rise."
The lira, one of the worst performing emerging
market currencies this year, weakened more than 1 percent
against the dollar, while the BIST 100 stock index fell
more than 4 percent. Sentiment was also bruised after Turkey
shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.
'UNFAVOURABLE DEVELOPMENTS'
In a snap election this month the AK Party founded by
Erdogan regained the single-party rule it had lost in a June 7
ballot, taking nearly 50 percent of the vote.
"Erdogan's influence on the cabinet is strong and it's no
surprise," a senior economic official told Reuters. However, he
added that Davutoglu and his economic team would be able to
monitor the economy closely.
Still, investors highlighted concerns about the appointment
of Erdogan's son-in-law to the cabinet.
"What is really bothering me is seeing the son-in-law as the
energy minister because I don't know his credentials," said
Antti Raappana, a portfolio manager at Danske Capital in
Helsinki.
"It's a continuation of unfavourable developments we have
seen in Turkish politics in the past two years."
Davutoglu told a news conference the government would focus
on structural reforms and the re-writing of a constitution still
left over from a military coup in 1980.
"This cabinet has the mission of taking Turkey to a new
horizon," he said, adding the party would "make all our promises
come true".
Some of those promises have already alarmed the private
sector, particularly a pledge to raise the minimum wage by 30
percent, which is seen as costing companies around $9.2 billion.
Investors worry that Erdogan's vision of a "new Turkey" with
increased economic and international clout, will see further
crackdowns on his opponents, growing authoritarianism and
emphasis on consumption-led growth.
"Looking at the composition of the new cabinet, we are even
more doubtful than before about the government's commitment to
structural reform," said Wolfango Piccoli of Teneo Intelligence
in a note.
"Patronage, a further consolidation of power and merely
self-serving reforms are likely to be key features and aims of
the new cabinet."
Apart from Erdogan's son-in-law, the new cabinet includes
former finance ministry undersecretary Naci Agbal and economist
Mustafa Elitas, both seen as close to Erdogan, were appointed as
finance and economy ministers respectively.
Other appointments saw Mevlut Cavusoglu return to the
foreign minister's post he held before June.
